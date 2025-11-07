Eagles vs. Packers predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for ‘Monday Night Football’

After a bye week, the Eagles are headed to Lambeau Field for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The teams met in last year’s wild-card round which saw the Eagles win 22-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.

The Eagles enter Monday’s game as 2.5-point underdogs after the Packers suffered a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers, who kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Will the Birds get another win over the Packers? Or will the Packers avenge two losses from last season?

Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying…

Inquirer predictions

We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction…

As for the offense, we’ll see if the Eagles’ Week 8 showing is what this offense will continue to look like moving forward. Jumbo packages, Jalen Hurts playing from under-center, and play-action passes had the offense humming before the bye. Now, with A.J. Brown back from a hamstring injury, will the balanced attack be at its best? The Eagles are the better team, and it’s hard to pick against the better team here, even if oddsmakers made the Packers a slight favorite. Prediction: Eagles 27, Packers 23 Jeff Neiburg

National media predictions

Here’s a look at how the national media feel about Monday’s matchup…

ESPN: ESPN is leaning toward the Eagles. Seven of 11 panelists picked the Birds straight up. NFL.com: Despite the Packers being the slight favorites at home, four of five NFL analysts are taking the Eagles this week. CBS Sports: Similarly, six of eight panelists are choosing the Birds to win straight up. Sports Illustrated: In another near sweep, six of seven panelists are taking the Eagles. USA Today: Four of six panelists like the Eagles this week. Bleacher Report: All seven panelists are choosing the Eagles to win. Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 21-17.

Local media predictions

Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen.