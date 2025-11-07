Eagles vs. Packers predictions: Rounding up the experts’ picks for ‘Monday Night Football’
Opinions are leaning heavily toward one team as the Eagles head into Monday’s game as 2.5-point underdogs.
After a bye week, the Eagles are headed to Lambeau Field for a Monday Night Football matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The teams met in last year’s wild-card round which saw the Eagles win 22-10 at Lincoln Financial Field.
The Eagles enter Monday’s game as 2.5-point underdogs after the Packers suffered a devastating loss to the Carolina Panthers, who kicked a game-winning field goal as time expired. Will the Birds get another win over the Packers? Or will the Packers avenge two losses from last season?
Here’s what experts in the local and national media are saying…
Inquirer predictions
We start with our own beat writers. Here’s an excerpt from Jeff Neiburg’s prediction…
» READ MORE: Biggest questions about Eagles trade deadline strategy, and other AMA highlights
National media predictions
Here’s a look at how the national media feel about Monday’s matchup…
ESPN: ESPN is leaning toward the Eagles. Seven of 11 panelists picked the Birds straight up.
NFL.com: Despite the Packers being the slight favorites at home, four of five NFL analysts are taking the Eagles this week.
CBS Sports: Similarly, six of eight panelists are choosing the Birds to win straight up.
Sports Illustrated: In another near sweep, six of seven panelists are taking the Eagles.
USA Today: Four of six panelists like the Eagles this week.
Bleacher Report: All seven panelists are choosing the Eagles to win.
Sporting News: Bill Bender has the Eagles winning 21-17.
Local media predictions
Here’s what the media in Philadelphia think will happen.
PhillyVoice: All four prognosticators are picking the Eagles to win against the Packers.
Delaware Online: Nine of 11 panelists like the Birds.