Eagles

Eagles are still underdogs against the Packers; plus some player props for ‘Monday Night Football’

Here are the latest odds and some prop bets, from Jalen Hurts’ touchdowns to Saquon Barkley’s rushing yards.

Saquon Barkley had his best game of the season in Week 8 against the Giants before exiting with an injury. Will he be back on the field Sunday against the Packers?
Coming out of a bye week, the Eagles (6-2) will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) in a Week 10 matchup on Monday Night Football. As both teams prepare for the wild-card rematch, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting player prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks, DraftKings and FanDuel …

Eagles vs. Packers updated odds

The Eagles will be facing a familiar foe in prime time Monday. Last year, the two teams met in the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and then again in the opening round of the playoffs. Both sportsbooks had the Packers listed as 2.5-point favorites to open the week, marking the first time all season the Eagles have opened as underdogs. Since, the odds for the Week 10 NFC duel haven’t changed.

FanDuel

  1. Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110); Packers -2.5 (-110)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+116); Packers (-136)

  3. Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

DraftKings

  1. Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-115); Packers -2.5 (-105)

  2. Moneyline: Eagles (+114); Packers (-135)

  3. Total: Over 45.5 (-108); Under 45.5 (-112)

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts was quite efficient the last time the Eagles played a game, a 38-20 win over the New York Giants. He finished with 15 completions on 20 attempts for 179 yards. Before that, he had thrown for over 270 yards in three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love threw for 273 yards in his team’s loss to the Carolina Panthers last week. The week prior, Love threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Monday’s game, both sportsbooks have the quarterbacks’ passing totals slightly below their recent averages. Hurts’ over/under is set around 193 passing yards, while Love’s is around 234 yards.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
193.5 (-114)
Under
193.5 (-114)
Jordan Love
Over
233.5 (-114)
Under
233.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
Over
194.5 (-111)
Under
194.5 (-113)
Jordan Love
Over
235.5 (-112)
Under
235.5 (-112)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts has thrown for eight touchdowns over his last three games, including four against the Giants in Week 8. Meanwhile, Love is coming off a zero touchdown game against the Panthers.

FanDuel

Jalen Hurts
Over
1.5 (+130)
Under
1.5 (-174)
Jordan Love
Over
1.5 (+108)
Under
1.5 (-144)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts
1.5 (+133)
1.5 (-171)
Jordan Love
1.5 (+112)
1.5 (-143)

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 150 yards as part of a 276-yard ground game for the Eagles. However, the running back left the game early after suffering a groin injury, so his status against the Packers will be worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards in the Packers’ last contest. As of Thursday afternoon, both sportsbooks have Barkley’s over/under set at around 75 yards and Jacobs’ over/under set at around 70 yards.

FanDuel

Saquon Barkley
Over
76.5 (-114)
Under
76.5 (-114)
Josh Jacobs
Over
70.5 (-114)
Under
70.5 (-114)
Jalen Hurts
Over
26.5 (-114)
Under
26.5 (-114)
Jordan Love
Over
10.5 (-114)
Under
10.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Saquon Barkley
Over
74.5 (-110)
Under
74.5 (-114)
Josh Jacobs
Over
69.5 (-114)
Under
69.5 (-110)
Jalen Hurts
Over
27.5 (-109)
Under
27.5 (-115)
Jordan Love
Over
9.5 (-116)
Under
9.5 (-109)

Receiving yards props

Ahead of the bye week, A.J. Brown missed the Eagles’ game against the Giants with a hamstring injury. As of now, the sportsbooks have his over/under listed at 56.5 yards for Monday night’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost one of their top playmakers in tight end Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL against the Panthers. But they still have wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who finished Sunday’s loss with seven receptions for 91 yards.

FanDuel

A.J. Brown
Over
56.5 (-114)
Under
56.5 (-114)
Romeo Doubs
Over
52.5 (-114)
Under
52.5 (-114)
Saquon Barkley
Over
14.5 (-114)
Under
14.5 (-114)
Josh Jacobs
Over
17.5 (-114)
Under
17.5 (-114)

DraftKings

A.J. Brown
Over
56.5 (-111)
Under
56.5 (-113)
Romeo Doubs
Over
53.5 (-111)
Under
53.5 (-113)
Saquon Barkley
Over
15.5 (-106)
Under
15.5 (-118)
Josh Jacobs
Over
16.5 (-117)
Under
16.5 (-107)

Touchdown scorers

In Week 8, Barkley had one rushing and one receiving touchdown before his injury. Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson also found the end zone. For the Packers, Jacobs finished with the team’s lone touchdown against the Panthers. Both Jacobs and Barkley are the favorites to score again in Week 10.

FanDuel

Josh Jacobs
Anytime TD
-160
First TD
+400
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
+120
First TD
+700
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+140
First TD
+850
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+160
First TD
+850
Romeo Doubs
Anytime TD
+170
First TD
+850

DraftKings

Josh Jacobs
Anytime TD
-175
First TD
+400
Saquon Barkley
Anytime TD
+110
First TD
+600
Jalen Hurts
Anytime TD
+135
First TD
+750
A.J. Brown
Anytime TD
+165
First TD
+1000
Romeo Doubs
Anytime TD
+180
First TD
+1100