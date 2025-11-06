Eagles are still underdogs against the Packers; plus some player props for ‘Monday Night Football’

Coming out of a bye week, the Eagles (6-2) will head to Lambeau Field to face the Green Bay Packers (5-2-1) in a Week 10 matchup on Monday Night Football. As both teams prepare for the wild-card rematch, here’s an updated look at the game odds and some interesting player prop bets from two of the biggest sportsbooks, DraftKings and FanDuel …

Eagles vs. Packers updated odds

The Eagles will be facing a familiar foe in prime time Monday. Last year, the two teams met in the season opener in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and then again in the opening round of the playoffs. Both sportsbooks had the Packers listed as 2.5-point favorites to open the week, marking the first time all season the Eagles have opened as underdogs. Since, the odds for the Week 10 NFC duel haven’t changed.

FanDuel

Advertisement

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-110); Packers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Eagles (+116); Packers (-136) Total: Over 44.5 (-110); Under 44.5 (-110)

DraftKings

Spread: Eagles +2.5 (-115); Packers -2.5 (-105) Moneyline: Eagles (+114); Packers (-135) Total: Over 45.5 (-108); Under 45.5 (-112)

» READ MORE: Eagles at Packers in Week 10: Here are the numbers that matter

Passing yards props

Jalen Hurts was quite efficient the last time the Eagles played a game, a 38-20 win over the New York Giants. He finished with 15 completions on 20 attempts for 179 yards. Before that, he had thrown for over 270 yards in three consecutive weeks.

Meanwhile, Jordan Love threw for 273 yards in his team’s loss to the Carolina Panthers last week. The week prior, Love threw for 360 yards and three touchdowns in a win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

For Monday’s game, both sportsbooks have the quarterbacks’ passing totals slightly below their recent averages. Hurts’ over/under is set around 193 passing yards, while Love’s is around 234 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 193.5 (-114) Under 193.5 (-114) Jordan Love Over 233.5 (-114) Under 233.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 194.5 (-111) Under 194.5 (-113) Jordan Love Over 235.5 (-112) Under 235.5 (-112)

Passing touchdowns

Hurts has thrown for eight touchdowns over his last three games, including four against the Giants in Week 8. Meanwhile, Love is coming off a zero touchdown game against the Panthers.

FanDuel

Over Under Jalen Hurts Over 1.5 (+130) Under 1.5 (-174) Jordan Love Over 1.5 (+108) Under 1.5 (-144)

DraftKings

Jalen Hurts 1.5 (+133) 1.5 (-171) Jordan Love 1.5 (+112) 1.5 (-143)

» READ MORE: Eagles Week 10 film preview: What to look for vs. Packers

Rushing yards props

Saquon Barkley is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 150 yards as part of a 276-yard ground game for the Eagles. However, the running back left the game early after suffering a groin injury, so his status against the Packers will be worth monitoring.

Meanwhile, Josh Jacobs rushed for 87 yards in the Packers’ last contest. As of Thursday afternoon, both sportsbooks have Barkley’s over/under set at around 75 yards and Jacobs’ over/under set at around 70 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 76.5 (-114) Under 76.5 (-114) Josh Jacobs Over 70.5 (-114) Under 70.5 (-114) Jalen Hurts Over 26.5 (-114) Under 26.5 (-114) Jordan Love Over 10.5 (-114) Under 10.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under Saquon Barkley Over 74.5 (-110) Under 74.5 (-114) Josh Jacobs Over 69.5 (-114) Under 69.5 (-110) Jalen Hurts Over 27.5 (-109) Under 27.5 (-115) Jordan Love Over 9.5 (-116) Under 9.5 (-109)

Receiving yards props

Ahead of the bye week, A.J. Brown missed the Eagles’ game against the Giants with a hamstring injury. As of now, the sportsbooks have his over/under listed at 56.5 yards for Monday night’s contest.

Meanwhile, the Packers lost one of their top playmakers in tight end Tucker Kraft, who suffered a torn ACL against the Panthers. But they still have wide receiver Romeo Doubs, who finished Sunday’s loss with seven receptions for 91 yards.

FanDuel

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 56.5 (-114) Under 56.5 (-114) Romeo Doubs Over 52.5 (-114) Under 52.5 (-114) Saquon Barkley Over 14.5 (-114) Under 14.5 (-114) Josh Jacobs Over 17.5 (-114) Under 17.5 (-114)

DraftKings

Over Under A.J. Brown Over 56.5 (-111) Under 56.5 (-113) Romeo Doubs Over 53.5 (-111) Under 53.5 (-113) Saquon Barkley Over 15.5 (-106) Under 15.5 (-118) Josh Jacobs Over 16.5 (-117) Under 16.5 (-107)

» READ MORE: Eagles trade deadline grades roundup: Howie Roseman was busy, but did he make the right moves?

Touchdown scorers

In Week 8, Barkley had one rushing and one receiving touchdown before his injury. Dallas Goedert and Jahan Dotson also found the end zone. For the Packers, Jacobs finished with the team’s lone touchdown against the Panthers. Both Jacobs and Barkley are the favorites to score again in Week 10.

FanDuel

Anytime TD First TD Josh Jacobs Anytime TD -160 First TD +400 Saquon Barkley Anytime TD +120 First TD +700 Jalen Hurts Anytime TD +140 First TD +850 A.J. Brown Anytime TD +160 First TD +850 Romeo Doubs Anytime TD +170 First TD +850

DraftKings