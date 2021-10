Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts throws in the first quarter as the Eagles play the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. on October 10, 2021. Read more

The Eagles’ Jalen Hurts scored on a quarterback sneak to cut the Carolina Panthers’ lead to 15-13 in the third quarter of Sunday’s game.

Hurts got the Eagles downfield in position to score after he hooked up with Quez Watkins on a 53-yard completion.

Overall, Hurts has been inconsistent in this game, completing 20 of 31 passes for 164 yards and also throwing an interception.