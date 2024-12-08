Saquon Barkley breaks the franchise rushing record, Eagles hold on for an ugly 22-16 win over Panthers

When the Carolina Panthers attempted a comeback late in the fourth quarter on Sunday afternoon, Darius Slay called game.

In his return from a concussion that sidelined him last week against the Baltimore Ravens, the 33-year-old outside cornerback broke up a pass from quarterback Bryce Young intended for wide receiver Adam Thielen on fourth-and-9, sealing a 22-16 home victory for the Eagles.

Here’s our instant analysis of the Eagles’ ninth-straight victory of the season that improved their record to 11-2:

Slow to start

True to prior form, the Eagles offense came out sluggish to start the game. For the 10th contest this year, Jalen Hurts and the rest of his unit failed to put up points in the first quarter. Saquon Barkley got going early in the second quarter on their third possession (five carries for 37 yards) to set the Eagles up for a Tush Push touchdown and put them up, 7-3.

Still, the passing game remained listless, as Hurts went 4-for-9 for 42 yards through four possessions. A.J. Brown wasn’t targeted on any of those drives.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson provided the Eagles the spark they needed to get back into a rhythm. With two minutes remaining in the first half, the 26-year-old safety picked off Young on third-and-3 from their own 36-yard line on a pass intended for Thielen, bringing the Eagles offense back on the field at the Panthers’ 44.

Hurts got back into a brief groove in the passing game and got the ball back in the hands of his top receiver. Brown snared his first target and reception of the game with one minute, 26 seconds left in the first half. Hurts completed all five of his passes on the drive, capped off by a four-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, who returned after missing two games with a hamstring injury.

Grant Calcaterra got in on the action, too, making his first-career touchdown reception early in the fourth quarter to pull the Eagles ahead, 22-16. The offense was still inconsistent at times, as Hurts took four sacks and only threw for 108 yards.

Jake Elliott was hard to trust beyond the 50-yard line, as he missed a 52-yard field goal attempt in the third quarter. The Eagles opted to punt instead of kick another long field goal to precede the final Panthers possession. Still, the offense’s efforts and the defense’s big stand at the end of the game were enough to survive the Panthers’ attempted comeback.

Barkley sets franchise record

Going into Sunday’s game, Barkley had the opportunity to break the single-season franchise rushing yards record, set by LeSean McCoy in 2013. The 27-year-old running back needed just 109 yards to best McCoy’s total of 1,607 in 16 games.

Barkley made it happen, surpassing McCoy with a nine-yard carry more than halfway through the fourth quarter to bring his total on the day to 116 yards. He ultimately finished the game with 124 yards on 20 carries, marking his ninth game of the season with 100-plus rushing yards, also a franchise record.

His most impressive play of the day came early in the third quarter when he ripped off an 18-yard run to move the offense to midfield. However, the Eagles were unable to capitalize on the play, as Elliott missed the 52-yard field-goal attempt to keep the Panthers up, 14-10.

Hubbard hot on the ground

The Eagles weren’t the only team with a talented running back. Chuba Hubbard has been one of the bright spots for the Panthers’ offense this season, ranking third in the league in rushing yards over expected going into the game behind Barkley and Derrick Henry, according to Next Gen Stats.

The Panthers relied on him even more than the Eagles could have anticipated on Sunday afternoon. Depth running backs Jonathon Brooks and Raheem Blackshear went down in the first half due to injury (a knee and a chest, respectively), leaving Hubbard as the lone available running back.

Hubbard, the Panthers’ fourth-round pick in the 2021 draft out of Oklahoma State, did the bulk of his damage through small cuts. His longest gain was a 15-yard run early in the first quarter. Still, with Brooks and Blackshear absent for most of the game, Hubbard had 15 carries for 63 yards (4.2 yards per carry) in the first half alone.

He scored the Panthers go-ahead touchdown, a one-yard punch-in, late in the third quarter to put his team up, 16-14. The late Panthers lead marked the first time the Eagles have trailed late into the third quarter since their loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4. Hubbard was steady for the Panthers offense, as he finished the game with 92 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries. He also contributed four receptions for 15 yards.

Injury report

Gardner-Johnson went down twice in the game. He initially exited in the first quarter after colliding with Tristin McCollum while attempting to tackle Panthers wide receiver Xavier Legette. Gardner-Johnson was evaluated for a concussion, but he returned to action in the second quarter.

Early in the fourth quarter, Gardner-Johnson went down again after crashing into Zack Baun on a Hubbard two-yard carry. He managed to walk off slowly under his own power. However, he returned to the game in short order.