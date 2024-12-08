Saquon Barkley breaks LeSean McCoy’s Eagles record for rushing yards in a season

Saquon Barkley has broken the Eagles’ franchise record for rushing yards in a season, surpassing LeSean McCoy’s previous mark from 2013 during the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers.

Entering Week 14, Barkley needed 109 yards to eclipse the 1,607-yard mark set by McCoy and did so with a 9-yard carry in the fourth quarter. Barkley, who went into halftime with 49 yards, also reeled off runs for 18 and 15 yards in the lead-up to breaking the record.

It didn’t take long for Barkley to check the Eagles’ milestones last offseason after he signed a three-year contract with the team. The 27-year-old said earlier this week his research led to him studying Wilbert Montgomery, the franchise’s all-time leading rusher, along with McCoy and Brian Westbrook.

“I’m well aware of it,” Barkley said on Wednesday. “That’s something, once I got here, I looked up the history of the Eagles running backs. I wasn’t familiar with Wilbert Montgomery, I wasn’t familiar with him, so I even got to do a dive on him and learn about him and Westbrook and Shady. That’s your goal, you want to come in here and leave a legacy on a place, on a franchise.”

In his first season with the Eagles, it hasn’t taken Barkley long to make his own imprint on his new team. He leads the NFL in all-purpose yards, yards per carry, and total offensive touches, putting him firmly in the conversation for the league’s MVP award. Of the Eagles’ 13 games, Barkley has surpassed the 100-yard mark in nine of them, a franchise record.

The 27-year-old went into the weekend averaging a career-high 124.9 yards per game, which puts him on pace to break another record that is on his radar: the NFL’s single-season rushing record of 2,105 yards set by Eric Dickerson in 1984.

“I’m aware of the things that I can accomplish,” Barkley said. “But the way I accomplish that is by sticking to the script.”

Sitting in the Eagles locker room with two framed photos of Barkley in the backdrop with “THE CHOSEN ONE” and “OUR SAVIOR” written underneath, Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said he’d trade individual accolades for Barkley to set the NFL rushing records this season.

Mailata also noted Barkley’s vision and ability to find creases even beyond what the offensive line intends to create has made the difference for the Eagles’ No. 1-ranked rushing offense.

“Yes, I will trade that in every day,” he said. “Breaking that record means more to me than an All-Pro, Pro Bowl. I want that for him. Because it means that we’re a part of history.”

“We’ve always had good backs,” Mailata added. “Sometimes their vision is just not the same. This is no shade to any back that I’ve blocked for, but ... Saquon sees what we see. Saquon is explosive, he knows if the first crease isn’t there, he’s going to keep finding opportunities.”