Eagles agree to terms with WR Parris Campbell

The Eagles announced Thursday they have agreed to terms with wide receiver Parris Campbell on a one-year deal.

Campbell, who turns 27 in July, is a five-year NFL veteran who spent last season with the New York Giants. In 12 games, Campbell had 20 receptions for 104 yards and no touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, the 6-foot-1, 205-pound Campbell was on the field for 151 pass-play snaps, the majority of which came in the slot (122, 80.8%). He also had eight kick returns for a total of 191 yards.

The Indianapolis Colts selected Campbell in the second round, No. 59 overall of the 2019 draft out of Ohio State. The Eagles had the No. 57 pick in the draft, and as The Inquirer previously reported, they debated using it to take either Campbell or receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside out of Stanford.

Ultimately, the Eagles went with Arcega-Whiteside, who played in Philly for three seasons and is currently with the CFL’s Toronto Argonauts.

Campbell spent the first four seasons of his career with the Colts, giving him familiarity with coach Nick Sirianni, who was the Colts’ offensive coordinator from 2018-20. In Indianapolis, Campbell took the bulk of his snaps in the slot (633, 68%) while also playing on the outside (298, 32%). He had his most productive season in 2022 when he collected 623 yards and three touchdowns on 63 receptions.

With Campbell’s pending addition, the Eagles have another player to compete for the third receiver spot behind A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith in training camp. On March 14, the Eagles signed 31-year-old DeVante Parker to a one-year contract as another option. Return specialist and wide receiver Britain Covey will also vie for an increased role on offense.

