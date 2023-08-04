Eagles LB Patrick Johnson carted off practice field with injury

Reserve outside linebacker Patrick Johnson suffered a lower-body injury and needed to be carted off the field Friday during an Eagles training camp practice at the NovaCare Complex.

Johnson’s injury occurred during 11-on-11 drills. The 25-year-old appeared to be favoring his left leg before he was assisted onto the medical cart by a pair of trainers.

Johnson, a 2021 seventh-round pick out of Tulane, has enjoyed a nice summer ahead of his third season with the Eagles. Through the first two weeks of camp, he had rotated in occasionally with featured pass rushers Josh Sweat, Brandon Graham, and Haason Reddick.

Over his first two seasons, Johnson logged 324 defensive snaps and 569 special-teams snaps with 28 tackles and three quarterback hits.