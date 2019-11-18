Wentz did a nice job of escaping the rush in his own end zone and hitting rookie J.J. Arcega-Whiteside for 29 yards on the Eagles’ last-gasp drive in the fourth quarter. But after they got down to the New England 26 with a minute left, he had four straight incompletions, including an overthrow to an open Ertz on first down, and an underthrow to an open Ertz on third down.