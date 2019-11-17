Jay Ajayi, who hasn’t played or practiced football since suffering an ACL tear in an Eagles game against Minnesota on Oct. 7, 2018, is active Sunday as the Eagles host the New England Patriots.
The Eagles’ other healthy, active running backs are Miles Sanders and Boston Scott. It isn’t clear how much Ajayi will play. He was signed Friday, after Darren Sproles went on IR and Jordan Howard was not cleared for contact in the wake of suffering a stinger against the Bears Nov. 3.
Also active Sunday is corner Sidney Jones, who was inactive against the Bears, and wide receiver Jordan Matthews, who rejoined the team during the bye week. Matthews could see significant action, with DeSean Jackson on IR and Alshon Jeffery missing the game with an ankle injury suffered against the Bears.
Inactives, other than Howard and Jeffery, are quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive end Daeshon Hall, center Nate Herbig, defensive end Shareef Miller and starting linebacker Nigel Bradham.
The Patriots are missing former Eagles safety Patrick Chung.