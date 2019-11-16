Domo: The Eagles passed on Jadeveon Clowney when Houston was shopping him earlier this season. They also passed on wide receiver Josh Gordon after the Patriots waived him. The Seahawks, who are 8-2, gobbled up both. Clowney quickly has become a difference-maker on their defense, and Gordon had a couple of catches in their win over the 49ers Monday night and could be an important cog going forward. As I recall, you felt the Eagles should’ve been more serious about trading for Clowney. But you felt Gordon was just too big a risk because of his off-the-field problems. Still feel that way on both?