Keep it close. Playing catch-up won’t be an option Sunday. The Eagles will need to keep pace with New England right out of the gate. The Patriots’ 87 first-quarter points are the most in the league. Their 153 first-half points are the third most. Their plus-105 halftime scoring margin is the biggest in the league. The 49ers are a distant second at plus-69. Teams that are trailing at halftime usually lose.