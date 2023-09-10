Kenneth Gainwell emerges as Eagles go with three halfbacks in the opener

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — For now, the Eagles’ four-headed monster in their backfield has just three heads.

Running back Rashaad Penny, the five-year veteran whom the Eagles signed to a one-year deal in the offseason, was inactive on Sunday in the Eagles’ season-opening 25-20 victory against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. That left three running backs at new offensive coordinator Brian Johnson’s disposal, including Kenneth Gainwell, Boston Scott, and D’Andre Swift.

The Eagles’ opening drive doubled as an episode of the Gainwell show. He racked up 29 rushing yards on six carries and 14 receiving yards on two receptions. His biggest play came on first-and-10 at the Eagles’ own 36-yard line when Gainwell bounced to the left and found a hole in the Patriots’ defense opened up by right guard Cam Jurgens, allowing him to rip off a 16-yard run.

But Gainwell’s efforts could not produce a touchdown as quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked on third-and-goal, setting up kicker Jake Elliott for a 32-yard field goal to put the Eagles up, 3-0. Gainwell was the go-to back all night long, finishing the game with 14 carries for 54 yards. In his first game of the year, the third year running back exceeded his single-game regular-season highs in carries and rushing yards last season (eight carries for 39 yards on Nov. 27 against the Green Bay Packers).

Advertisement

“During camp, I got that opportunity to get that feeling,” Gainwell said of his high quantity of touches. “But in a game, it felt real good just to get that opportunity to just double my carries and do work.”

However, the rest of the rushing attack was mostly quiet in the first half (59 yards total), a byproduct of the offense sputtering in the second quarter and going three-and-out on four straight drives. Swift was utilized primarily as a receiver, as he was targeted twice in the first half (one reception, no yards). His other target was a drop on a short pass in the middle of the field on third-and-14 late in the second quarter. Swift didn’t pick up his first carry of the game until the fourth quarter, a 3-yard gain to the left.

Scott also was leaned on in the passing game, snaring a 7-yard reception late in the fourth quarter to help set up kicker Jake Elliott for his fourth made field goal of the night.

The Eagles’ rushing attack, including Hurts, picked up 97 yards on the ground in total. Gainwell led the charge, accounting for roughly 55% of that yardage.

“We all got to attack, and we attacking people each and every way,” Gainwell said. “We use my talent, we use D’Andre talent, Jalen talent. We all unique. What we do is, basically, just attacking the ground.”

Davis makes an impact

This season, the Eagles are looking for second-year defensive tackle Jordan Davis to take the next step in his pro career and make an impact in the trenches. Davis, 23, dealt with a lingering ankle injury last season, spending four weeks on injured reserve.

He made his presence felt on the first play of the Patriots’ second drive of the night, right on the heels of cornerback Darius Slay’s pick-six. On first-and-10 from the Patriots’ 25-yard line, running back Ezekiel Elliott caught a screen pass and attempted to run up the field. However, Davis wrapped him up from behind, punching the ball out of his arms in the process.

Inside linebacker Zach Cunningham recovered the loose ball to bring the Eagles offense on the field. Davis’ effort set up wide receiver DeVonta Smith’s touchdown to put the Eagles up, 16-0.

“I didn’t know what happened until they told me,” Davis said. “I walked off [to] the sideline, I thought I got a TFL. But just wrapping, doing good fundamentals. Wrapping at the level of the ball, just carrying the tackle and then, boom, whatever happens, happens.”

Later, with less than three minutes left in the fourth quarter, Davis teamed up with Josh Sweat to sack Patriots quarterback Mac Jones shortly after Hurts fumbled at the Eagles’ 41-yard line on a designed run. Davis had stepped up in the absence of his teammate, Fletcher Cox, who went to the sideline with an apparent injury on the previous play. Davis’ first-career sack helped the Patriots miss out on an opportunity to pull ahead, as they ultimately turned the ball over on downs.

In addition to the forced fumble and the half-sack, Davis finished the night with six tackles and a tackle for loss.

Two-minute-drill turmoil

After the Eagles offense went three-and-out on their fourth straight drive with 2:52 remaining in the first half, the Eagles defense was tasked with maintaining their 16-7 lead.

But the Patriots picked on the Eagles defense’s weakest spots and gashed them in the middle of the field.

Jones completed 13-yard passes on consecutive plays, both to tight end Hunter Henry in the middle of the field in the soft spot between the Eagles inside linebackers and their safeties. Henry had plenty of space to haul in the pass on both plays, and safety Justin Evans took him down on both occasions.

Those receptions helped pave the way to a Patriots score. The drive ended with Patriots wide receiver Kendrick Bourne burning cornerback James Bradberry on a post route for a 19-yard touchdown reception. The two-minute-drill score pulled the Patriots within two points of the lead, 16-14, going into halftime. The drive was the Patriots’ third longest of the game in terms of distance, as they picked up 58 yards on six plays in two minutes, eight seconds.

However, the Eagles defense regrouped in the locker room at the half, focusing on a sole message that helped turn their play around in the second half:

“Bend don’t fold,” Davis said. “It’s the first game. It’s gonna be a little too close for comfort most of the time. Same way with Detroit [in the opener last season]. But, at the end of the day, we just play our game. Don’t let the score dictate how we play on the field.”