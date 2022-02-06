LAS VEGAS – Within the span of one week, the Eagles have lost both of their directors of player personnel to a pair of NFC teams.

After the Bears hired Ian Cunningham as their assistant general manager, the Giants hired Brandon Brown on Saturday as their assistant general manger, according to multiple reports. Brown and Cunningham were co-directors of player personnel; Brown emphasized the team’s pro scouting department, while Cunningham oversaw the college scouting department.

With the 2022 NFL Draft looming – scheduled to begin April 28 – general manager Howie Roseman faces a relatively quick turnaround to fill these vacant positions.

“I think we have a philosophy on how to build this team, a philosophy that we think has been successful,” Roseman said in January. “Obviously, you’d like more championships every time you’re out there, but we’re going to stay committed to the way we think of building the team.

“In terms of having the three first-round picks, I think that it’s important we bring in good players that fit the system that our coaches run and that also fit the fabric of this team.”

The team is no stranger to this situation – NFL teams have frequently poached from the Eagles’ front office in recent years.

Brown and Cunningham join a handful of ex-Eagles executives who’ve transitioned into higher titles with other teams, including Joe Douglas, Andrew Berry and Patrick Stewart. Brown, 33, along with Eagles vice president of football operations Catherine Raîche, interviewed for the Vikings general manager opening in January. The Vikings wound up hiring Kwesi Adofo-Mensah from the Browns.

Despite missing out on the Vikings job, Brown has found a new home with a division rival. It remains to be determined exactly how Roseman and Co. will fill the new director of player personnel vacancies.

“We’ve got a lot of really good guys up there,” kicker Jake Elliott said Saturday at the conclusion of the NFC team’s final practice. “It’s a really well-run organization in general. It stems from the top. You see it flow all the way down from the front office to the coaches to the players.”

Elliott was originally selected by the Bengals in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He later lost a position battle to veteran Randy Bullock and was waived at the end of training camp. Elliott rejoined the Bengals practice squad, but his stint was short with the Eagles signing him on Sept. 12, 2017. Elliott had a stellar rookie season and converted on a pair of crucial field goals during the 2018 Super Bowl victory over the Patriots. Although Elliott wasn’t necessarily drafted by the Eagles, he made a lasting impression on the front office’s scouting department.

“We’ve got a lot of talent up there, you can see we’ve done a great job scouting and a lot of it is paying off,” Elliott said. “They’re all so personal. You get to know them in that regard. I don’t see all the work they’re doing behind the scenes and their exact roles. But first and foremost, it helps that they get to know us on a personable level, and that effort affects their whole body of work.”