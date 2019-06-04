But they went to work and things quickly got better. By the end of the 2017 season the Birds had added receivers Alshon Jeffrey and Torrey Smith, defensive ends Chris Long and Derek Barnett, running backs LeGarrette Blount and Jay Ajayi, and, in what seemed an insignificant move at the time, rookie linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who was drafted in the sixth round by the Patriots, who cut him. He has since played in 44 games.