Eagles sign ex-Penn State defensive tackle PJ Mustipher

The Eagles signed defensive tackle PJ Mustipher to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

Mustipher, 24, went undrafted out of Penn State in 2023 and signed with the Denver Broncos. After Mustipher started the season on Denver’s practice squad, the New Orleans Saints signed him to their active roster on Dec. 6.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound nose tackle played in four games for the Saints for a total of 42 defensive snaps (17%). He collected four tackles in that span.

The native of Owings Mills, Md., joins a young group of defensive tackles following the retirement of Fletcher Cox this offseason. Mustipher will compete for a depth role in training camp behind presumptive starters Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Mustipher’s brother Sam is a center for the Baltimore Ravens.