Eagles place Dallas Goedert on injured reserve

The Eagles placed Dallas Goedert on injured reserve Saturday, nearly one week after he injured his knee against the Baltimore Ravens.

Goedert, the 29-year-old tight end, must miss at least four of the five remaining regular-season games. An NFL source told The Inquirer earlier in the week that the injury isn’t considered to be season-ending, so Goedert could potentially return in time to contribute in the playoffs.

Advertisement

This is the second time this season that an injury has kept Goedert sidelined. He missed three games beginning in late October after sustaining a hamstring ailment in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns.

With Goedert out for the time being, the Eagles shored up their depth at the tight end position by signing E.J. Jenkins to the active roster on Saturday. Jenkins, the 2023 undrafted free agent out of Georgia Tech, originally joined the practice squad in late August after he failed to make the team out of training camp.

» READ MORE: Nick Sirianni changed the way the Eagles practice with support from team leadership. Now, they’re seeing results.

Both Jenkins and C.J. Uzomah had maxed out their three allotted game-day elevations from the practice squad going into the week of preparation for the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. Before signing Jenkins to the active roster, the Eagles first promoted Uzomah on Wednesday.

Now, the Eagles have three tight ends on the active roster. That group is headlined by Grant Calcaterra, who is expected to take on the bulk of the first-string tight end snaps in the absence of Goedert. In 12 games (eight starts) this season, Calcaterra has caught 17 receptions for 216 yards.

The Eagles also elevated fullback Khari Blasingame and safety Andrè Sam from the practice squad for Sunday’s game against the Panthers. Blasingame, who signed to the practice squad on Tuesday, figures to take over Ben VanSumeren’s role after he sustained a season-ending knee injury last week.

Sam provides insurance at safety with Reed Blankenship (concussion) and Sydney Brown (knee) already ruled out. Tristin McCollum is expected to make his first-career start in place of Blankenship.

The Eagles play in Week 14 against the Carolina Panthers. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Lincoln Financial Field.