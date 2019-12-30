The Eagles will face the Seattle Seahawks, losers of three of their last four games, at Lincoln Financial Field in the wild-card round of the NFC playoffs on Sunday at 4:40 p.m. on NBC.
It will be the second meeting of the season between the two teams. The Seahawks beat the Eagles in Week 12 at the Linc, 17-9.
The 11-5 Seahawks enter the playoffs as the fifth seed in the NFC after their 26-21 Sunday night loss to the San Francisco 49ers. The win gave the Niners the NFC West title and the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC.
The 9-7 Eagles clinched the NFC East and the No. 4 seed earlier in the day with their win over the Giants.
If you’re looking to buy tickets to the home matchup, you can do so starting at noon Monday on Tickemaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. Season ticket-holders had dibs Sunday night.
AFC: 5. Buffalo Bills (wild card) at 4. Houston Texans (South champion), 4:35 p.m., 6ABC and ESPN
AFC: 6. Tennessee Titans (wild card) at 3. New England Patriots (East champion), 8:15 p.m., CBS3
NFC: 6. Minnesota Vikings (wild card) at 3. New Orleans Saints (South champion), Sunday, 1:05 p.m., Fox29
NFC: 5. Seattle Seahawks (wild card) at 4. Philadelphia Eagles (East champion), Sunday, 4:40 p.m., NBC10
NFC: Lowest remaining seed at 1. San Francisco 49ers (West champion), 4:35 p.m., NBC10
AFC: Lowest remaining seed at 1. Baltimore Ravens (North champion), 8:15 p.m., CBS3
AFC: Highest remaining seed at 2. Kansas City Chiefs (West champion), 3:05 p.m., CBS3
NFC: Highest remaining seed at 2. Green Bay Packers (North champion), 6:40 p.m., Fox29
The Eagles haven’t beaten the Seahawks since Russell Wilson became Seattle’s quarterback in 2012. They are 0-4 against them, losing by eight, 14, 11 and 10 points. Wilson has a 98.9 passer rating against the Eagles with seven touchdowns and just one interception.
Jim Schwartz’s defense actually did a good job against Wilson in the Week 12 loss, holding him to 13 completions in 25 attempts for just 200 yards and one touchdown. And the one touchdown pass came on a 33-yard flea-flicker to wide receiver Malik Turner. The Eagles sacked Wilson six times in that game.
The primary reason the Eagles lost was because the offense turned the ball over five times, including four by quarterback Carson Wentz, who had two interceptions and lost a pair of fumbles. Three of the Eagles’ five giveaways occurred in Seattle territory and ruined scoring opportunities.
Since that game, the Seahawks have lost their two top running backs -- Chris Carson and Rashaad Penny. Penny, who rushed for 129 yards against the Eagles, including a 58-yard touchdown run right up the middle, tore his ACL the week after his performance against the Eagles.
Carson injured his hip in Seattle’s Week 16 loss to Arizona and is out for the season. They also lost backup running back C.J. Prosise in the Arizona game. He broke his arm.
Desperate for running back help, the Seahawks signed 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch and another former Seahawk, Robert Turbin, this week.
Lynch played for the Raiders in 2017 and 2018. He was out of football before re-signing with Seattle. The same with Turbin, who was a fourth-round pick of the Seahawks in 2012 and spent three seasons with them. He was with Indianapolis in 2017 and 2018, but only played in a total of eight games those two seasons.
The Eagles take a four-game winning streak into the playoffs. Seattle has lost three of its last four.