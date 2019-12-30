Last season, the Eagles did not host a playoff game (they traveled to Chicago as one of the NFC’s two wild-card teams). In 2018, tickets to the Eagles’ divisional-round game against the Atlanta Falcons went on sale at 10 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to the wild-card round, and sold out within minutes. The Eagles are 6-3 at the Linc during the playoffs, according to Pro Football Reference.