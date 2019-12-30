Birds fans can finally exhale now that the Eagles are officially going to playoffs.
The Eagles will host a playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field next week thanks to their 34-17 win over the New York Giants. The NFL has not yet announced the day and time for the wild-card game, which will be against the loser of tonight’s Sunday Night Football match-up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.
According to an Eagles ticket sales representative, season-ticket holders will have the first chance to purchase tickets for the wild-card game. Some season-ticket holders elect at the beginning of the year to automatically purchase tickets for the playoffs, while others will have to decide Sunday night, when the wild-card tickets first become available.
Tickets for everyone else will go on sale Monday morning at 12 p.m., the team announced Sunday night. Tickets will be available for purchase online at Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000. They will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis, with a four-ticket limit per household.
Last season, the Eagles did not host a playoff game (they traveled to Chicago as one of the NFC’s two wild-card teams). In 2018, tickets to the Eagles’ divisional-round game against the Atlanta Falcons went on sale at 10 a.m. on the Tuesday prior to the wild-card round, and sold out within minutes. The Eagles are 6-3 at the Linc during the playoffs, according to Pro Football Reference.
This will be the first playoff start for Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz, who missed the past two postseason runs due to injuries. There’s been a lot of ink devoted to Wentz being stuck in the shadow of Super Bowl MVP Nick Foles, so this will be the young quarterback’s chance to emerge.
“He has taken the prevailing narrative about his four seasons with the Eagles — that he’s not quite clutch enough, at least compared to Nick Foles — and wadded it up into a ball and chucked it into the trash can,” my colleague Mike Sielski wrote following the Eagles’ win over the Cowboys in Week 16.