I can’t blame you if you think that sounds far-fetched. Since the NFL went to a 16-game schedule in the late ’70′s, there has never been a team that has qualified for the playoffs with fewer than seven wins. Only twice has a seven-win team managed the feat, the 2014 Panthers and the 2010 Seahawks. (Interestingly, both ended up winning a Wild-Card game before losing in the Divisional round). Only seven times has a team entered Week 8 with less than three wins and qualified for the playoffs. If the Cowboys lose to the Redskins on Sunday, somebody in the NFC East will be guaranteed to do it.