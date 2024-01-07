Eagles will open the playoffs at Tampa Bay vs. the Buccaneers

The Eagles will open the playoffs next week with a road game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The complete NFL playoff schedule, including the dates and times of games, will be released later tonight.

The Dallas Cowboys clinched the NFC East title today with a 38-10 victory over the Washington Commanders, sealing the Eagles’ postseason fate.

Tampa Bay (9-8) clinched the NFC South title today with a 9-0 win over the Carolina Panthers. The Eagles beat the Bucs, 25-11, at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 25.