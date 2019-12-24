With the Minnesota Vikings’ loss to the Green Bay Packers on Monday night, the Vikings secured the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoffs.
For the Eagles, that means they know their opponent in the wild-card round, if they win the NFC East, will be the loser of Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and San Francisco 49ers in Seattle. That game begins at 8:20 p.m.
The Eagles will clinch the NFC East title if they defeat the New York Giants at Sunday (4:25 p.m. in East Rutherford, N.J.) or if the Dallas Cowboys lose to the Washington Redskins, also on Sunday (4:25 p.m. in Arlington, Texas).
The 49ers, Packers, and Saints hold the top three seeds in the NFC playoffs with one game remaining, although the Seahawks would move into the top three seeds if they beat the 49ers and win the NFC West. The winner of the NFC East, either the Eagles or Cowboys, is locked into the No. 4 seed, and will host the No. 5 seed -- either Seattle or San Francisco -- in the wild-card round.