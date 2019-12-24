The 49ers, Packers, and Saints hold the top three seeds in the NFC playoffs with one game remaining, although the Seahawks would move into the top three seeds if they beat the 49ers and win the NFC West. The winner of the NFC East, either the Eagles or Cowboys, is locked into the No. 4 seed, and will host the No. 5 seed -- either Seattle or San Francisco -- in the wild-card round.