Fresh off clinching a playoff berth, the Eagles will get a largely meaningless primetime game to finish the season.

The Eagles’ Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys was moved by the league to Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and will now air on both ESPN and ABC. Calling the game will be regular Monday Night Football announcers Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. King of Prussia native Lisa Salters will reporting from the sidelines.

The Eagles-Cowboys game is mostly meaningless — both have secured spots in the playoffs and Dallas can no longer become the No. 1 seed, which the Green Bay Packers clinched Sunday night. But the Cowboys could still nab the No. 2 seed with a win, which is valuable because it would guarantee Dallas two home playoff games with a win in the first round.

So why did the NFL move a game without much playoff interest to Saturday night? Because the league didn’t want to diminish the interest in games with real playoff implications. For instance, if the NFL had moved 49ers-Rams to Saturday and San Francisco won, the Saints’ game on Sunday would suddenly become meaningless.

As for the Eagles, it looks likely they’ll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the playoffs, though there are scenarios where the Birds could face either the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams, or the Cowboys again.

Basically, the Eagles will face the Buccaneers if they beat the Cowboys Saturday night, though these outcomes are also possible depending how Week 18 shakes out:

  • Eagles at Cardinals if the Eagles, Saints, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win

  • Eagles at Rams if the Eagles, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win

If the Cowboys win Saturday, it becomes more likely the Eagles will face an opponent other than the Buccaneers. The following would still have to occur:

  • Eagles at Cardinals if the Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win

  • Eagles at Cowboys if the Cowboys, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win

  • Eagles at Rams if the Cowboys, Falcons, and Rams win

Here’s the revised schedule for Week 18, which will end with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders duking it out for the final AFC playoff spot. The networks for the Sunday afternoon games have yet to be announced:

Date
Game
Time
Channel
Saturday, Jan. 8
Chiefs at Broncos
4:30 p.m.
ESPN/ABC
Cowboys at Eagles
8:15 p.m.
ESPN/ABC
Sunday, Jan. 9
Steelers at Ravens
1 p.m.
TBD
Bengals at Browns
1 p.m.
TBD
Packers at Lions
1 p.m.
TBD
Titans at Texans
1 p.m.
TBD
Colts at Jaguars
1 p.m.
TBD
Bears at Vikings
1 p.m.
TBD
Washington at Giants
1 p.m.
TBD
Seahawks at Cardinals
4:25 p.m.
TBD
Saints at Falcons
4:25 p.m.
TBD
Jets at Bills
4:25 p.m.
TBD
49ers at Rams
4:25 p.m.
TBD
Patriots at Dolphins
4:25 p.m.
TBD
Panthers at Buccaneers
4:25 p.m.
TBD
Chargers at Raiders
8:20 p.m.
NBC

Playoff picture heading into Browns-Steelers Monday night

NFC

Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
x-Green Bay Packers
13-3
No. 2
x-Los Angeles Rams
12-4
No. 3
x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers
12-4
No. 4
x-Dallas Cowboys
11-5
Wild card
y-Arizona Cardinals
11-5
Wild card
San Francisco 49ers
9-7
Wild card
y-Philadelphia Eagles
9-7
In the hunt
New Orleans Saints
8-8
x- Clinched division
y- Clinched playoff spot

AFC

Seed
Team
Record
No. 1
y-Tennessee Titans
11-5
No. 2
y-Kansas City Chiefs
11-5
No. 3
y-Cincinnati Bengals
10-6
No. 4
x-Buffalo Bills
10-6
Wild card
x-New England Patriots
10-6
Wild card
Indianapolis Colts
9-7
Wild card
Los Angeles Chargers
9-7
In the hunt
Las Vegas Raiders
9-7
Baltimore Ravens
8-8
Pittsburgh Steelers
7-7-1
x- Clinched division
y- Clinched playoff spot

