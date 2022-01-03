Fresh off clinching a playoff berth, the Eagles will get a largely meaningless primetime game to finish the season.

The Eagles’ Week 18 game against the Dallas Cowboys was moved by the league to Saturday night at Lincoln Financial Field, and will now air on both ESPN and ABC. Calling the game will be regular Monday Night Football announcers Steve Levy, Brian Griese and Louis Riddick. King of Prussia native Lisa Salters will reporting from the sidelines.

The Eagles-Cowboys game is mostly meaningless — both have secured spots in the playoffs and Dallas can no longer become the No. 1 seed, which the Green Bay Packers clinched Sunday night. But the Cowboys could still nab the No. 2 seed with a win, which is valuable because it would guarantee Dallas two home playoff games with a win in the first round.

So why did the NFL move a game without much playoff interest to Saturday night? Because the league didn’t want to diminish the interest in games with real playoff implications. For instance, if the NFL had moved 49ers-Rams to Saturday and San Francisco won, the Saints’ game on Sunday would suddenly become meaningless.

As for the Eagles, it looks likely they’ll face Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first week of the playoffs, though there are scenarios where the Birds could face either the Arizona Cardinals, the Los Angeles Rams, or the Cowboys again.

Basically, the Eagles will face the Buccaneers if they beat the Cowboys Saturday night, though these outcomes are also possible depending how Week 18 shakes out:

Eagles at Cardinals if the Eagles, Saints, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win

Eagles at Rams if the Eagles, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win

If the Cowboys win Saturday, it becomes more likely the Eagles will face an opponent other than the Buccaneers. The following would still have to occur:

Eagles at Cardinals if the Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, and 49ers win

Eagles at Cowboys if the Cowboys, Panthers, Seahawks, and 49ers win

Eagles at Rams if the Cowboys, Falcons, and Rams win

Here’s the revised schedule for Week 18, which will end with the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders duking it out for the final AFC playoff spot. The networks for the Sunday afternoon games have yet to be announced:

Date Game Time Channel Saturday, Jan. 8 Chiefs at Broncos 4:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC Cowboys at Eagles 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC Sunday, Jan. 9 Steelers at Ravens 1 p.m. TBD Bengals at Browns 1 p.m. TBD Packers at Lions 1 p.m. TBD Titans at Texans 1 p.m. TBD Colts at Jaguars 1 p.m. TBD Bears at Vikings 1 p.m. TBD Washington at Giants 1 p.m. TBD Seahawks at Cardinals 4:25 p.m. TBD Saints at Falcons 4:25 p.m. TBD Jets at Bills 4:25 p.m. TBD 49ers at Rams 4:25 p.m. TBD Patriots at Dolphins 4:25 p.m. TBD Panthers at Buccaneers 4:25 p.m. TBD Chargers at Raiders 8:20 p.m. NBC

Playoff picture heading into Browns-Steelers Monday night

NFC

Seed Team Record No. 1 x-Green Bay Packers 13-3 No. 2 x-Los Angeles Rams 12-4 No. 3 x-Tampa Bay Buccaneers 12-4 No. 4 x-Dallas Cowboys 11-5 Wild card y-Arizona Cardinals 11-5 Wild card San Francisco 49ers 9-7 Wild card y-Philadelphia Eagles 9-7 In the hunt New Orleans Saints 8-8 x- Clinched division y- Clinched playoff spot

AFC

Seed Team Record No. 1 y-Tennessee Titans 11-5 No. 2 y-Kansas City Chiefs 11-5 No. 3 y-Cincinnati Bengals 10-6 No. 4 x-Buffalo Bills 10-6 Wild card x-New England Patriots 10-6 Wild card Indianapolis Colts 9-7 Wild card Los Angeles Chargers 9-7 In the hunt Las Vegas Raiders 9-7 Baltimore Ravens 8-8 Pittsburgh Steelers 7-7-1 x- Clinched division y- Clinched playoff spot

