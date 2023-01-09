Skip to content
Eagles
Link copied to clipboard

Eagles announce ticket information for divisional round of playoffs

Get ready to hop on Ticketmaster Tuesday at 10 a.m. to secure Eagles tickets.

Eagles fans celebrate after the Eagles win 22-16 over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. The win secured the top seed for the Eagles in the NFC playoffs.
Eagles fans celebrate after the Eagles win 22-16 over the Giants at Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Philadelphia, PA. The win secured the top seed for the Eagles in the NFC playoffs.Read moreDavid Maialetti / Staff Photographer

Eagles fans hoping to get tickets to the team’s divisional round game, their postseason opener, won’t have to wait very long.

The team announced on Monday that tickets for their second-round game will go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased via Ticketmaster. But there are more rules.

”There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis,” the team said in a press release. “Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.”

The Eagles don’t yet know when — or even who — they’ll face in the divisional round, but they do know that game will either take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 or Sunday, Jan. 22. The specifics are expected to be announced in the coming days.

Published 
Jan. 9, 2023
    Matt Mullin
    I'm a digital editor for sports, focused on providing our readers with the best content presented in the best way possible.