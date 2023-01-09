Eagles announce ticket information for divisional round of playoffs

Eagles fans hoping to get tickets to the team’s divisional round game, their postseason opener, won’t have to wait very long.

The team announced on Monday that tickets for their second-round game will go on sale on Tuesday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased via Ticketmaster. But there are more rules.

”There is a four-ticket limit per household and all tickets will be available on a first come, first served basis,” the team said in a press release. “Due to the high demand, fans are encouraged to visit Ticketmaster as soon as they go on sale.”

The Eagles don’t yet know when — or even who — they’ll face in the divisional round, but they do know that game will either take place on Saturday, Jan. 21 or Sunday, Jan. 22. The specifics are expected to be announced in the coming days.