Eagles have a tough playoff road, as few No. 3 seeds have made it to the Super Bowl

There are a lot of opinions about Nick Sirianni’s decision to rest the Eagles starters in Sunday’s loss to the Washington Commanders, especially after the Chicago Bears’ loss opened the door for the Birds to land the No. 2 seed.

Philly sports talkers are likely to debate the decision all week, but what’s done is done. The Eagles will enter the playoffs as the No. 3 seed, a position that’s produced surprisingly few Super Bowl teams.

Wharton professor Deniz Selman crunched the numbers. Since 1975, when the current playoff seeding began, just five No. 3 seeds have made it through the playoffs and ended up in the Super Bowl. By comparison, 55 No. 1 seeds, 24 No. 2 seeds, and 11 No. 4 seeds have made it to the big game.

The most recent No. 3 seed to advance to the Super Bowl was the Kansas City Chiefs, who made it to Super Bowl LVIII in the 2023 season and defeated the No. 1 San Francisco 49ers.

The last time a No. 3 seed in the NFC made it all the way to the Super Bowl was the New York Giants in 2011. And the Eagles’ four Super Bowl appearances have all come as either the No. 1 or No. 2 seed, including last year’s victory against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Eagles were the No. 3 seed in 2013, but lost to the New Orleans Saints in the wild-card round at Lincoln Financial Field. They also didn’t advance past the wild-card round as a No. 3 seed in 2010, while in 2006 their postseason run ended in the divisional round.

The Birds made it to the NFC Championship game as the No. 3 seed during the 2001 playoffs, but lost to the then-St. Louis Rams 29-24 when Aeneas Williams intercepted Donovan McNabb with less than two minutes remaining.

Here are the five NFL teams that entered the playoffs as the No. 3 seed and advanced to the Super Bowl: