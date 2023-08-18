unCovering the Birds, bonus episode: Smile! It’s Brandon Graham.

You hear him before you see him. That’s the type of person Brandon Graham is, and personality he has. From his signature cackle to his infectious energy, the Pro Bowler’s vibes permeate all levels of the Philadelphia Eagles organization. Over the last 13 years, Graham has experienced a lot with the team — the end of the Andy Reid era; Chip Kelly’s subsequently tumultuous tenure; the franchise’s first Super Bowl victory, in which he played a defining role. As the 35-year old Graham enters the twilight of his career, he’s determined to go out on a high note. How much is retirement on his mind? Which rookie has he taken under his wing? What legacy will he leave in the locker room? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles reporter Jeff McLane finds out on this bonus episode of unCovering the Birds.

