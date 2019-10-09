The Inquirer’s Eagles beat writers — Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch and Jeff McLane — examine the Birds’ offensive performance since DeSean Jackson went down and discuss what the Eagles need to do defensively Sunday at Minnesota in the latest Birds’ Eye View podcast.
The Eagles are entering a stretch of six games against teams with winning records, and they embark on that challenge with an offense that hasn’t been as explosive since Jackson suffered an abdominal injury in Week 2 against the Atlanta Falcons.
“I’m surprised that DeSean’s absence has limited this offense as much as it has,” Bowen says.
The first half of that six-game sequence will be on the road, starting this weekend against the Vikings. Like the Eagles, the Vikings are 3-2, and they have a running attack led by breakaway threat Dalvin Cook.
“This game is going to tell you a lot about the Eagles’ run defense,” Domo says.
Bowen, Domo and McLane also look at the Eagles’ running game, and end the podcast by naming the team they think is the NFC’s best right now.
