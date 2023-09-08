unCovering the Birds, Season 2 Episode 1: Raising A.J. Brown

In unCovering the Birds Season 2 premiere, Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explores A.J. Brown’s journey from Starkville, Mississippi to the NFL. As the team sets sights on the 2023 Super Bowl, join McLane as he uncovers the influences behind the Eagle star’s two personas — the fierce football competitor and the humble “Jay” off the field.

On the field, A.J. Brown is a fierce competitor; brash at times, and clearly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. Off the field, family, friends, and mentors see another side of the Pro Bowler. To them, he’s “Jay,” the mellow, somewhat introverted, humble kid from Starkville, Mississippi. Heck, his mom even calls him a “homebody.” But when it comes to the Eagles’ prospects for 2023 and their chances to get back to the Super Bowl, there’s no question that A.J. Brown is going to have to deliver another superb season the likes of which he produced in his first, record-setting year in Philadelphia. On the Season Two premiere of unCovering the Birds, take a trip down to Mississippi with The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane, as he learns more about the people and places that shaped one of the most important members of the Eagles’ roster.

