unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 10: “One of us”

In the season finale of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane explores Sean Desai's journey from a first-generation Indian-American to becoming the Philadelphia Eagles' defensive coordinator.

The NFL is known for a lot, but international diversity is low on the list. So how did a first-generation Indian-American land one of the most prominent gigs on the Philadelphia Eagles’ coaching staff? Sean Desai’s ascent is unequivocally an immigrant story, one underscored by hard work, long odds, and the support of family and friends. But for as much as he recognizes the historic nature of his hiring, Desai wants to be defined by the demands of his job. His goal is to be the best defensive coordinator in the NFL, and between his training, experience, and the personnel now at his disposal, he believes he’s got what it takes to deliver. On the season finale of unCovering the Birds, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane retraces Desai’s path, and how it’s shaped the coach he’s become.

