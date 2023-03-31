unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 2: F*** This Game

What’s it like to play offensive line in the NFL? According to Lane Johnson, not much fun. The Philadelphia Eagles’ right tackle is widely regarded as one of the best players at his position in the league. He’s won a Super Bowl and earned multiple All-Pro nods, but when he talks about his gig, he doesn’t paint a rosy picture. Pressure. Paranoia. Pain. Johnson feels like he’s living in his own horror movie. “It’s like Michael Myers is always [lurking] in the bushes.” Johnson just finished his 10th season. He says he doesn’t really look forward to games anymore. So why, then, did he agree to a recent one-year contract extension? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane tries to find out what the passionate Johnson is really thinking.

