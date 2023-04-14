unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 4: Chip Kelly - Part II: The Fall

McLane explains the series of events that played in Kelly’s demise. Plus, how a recent phone call between Jeff and Kelly helped bring closure to an at-times rocky relationship.

With a month to go in the 2014 NFL season and in less than two years on the job, Chip Kelly had the Philadelphia Eagles positioned for a potential Super Bowl run. Then, everything fell apart. The Eagles lost three in a row, slipped out of contention, and missed the playoffs entirely. But instead of Kelly landing on the head coaching hot seat, the exact opposite happened: Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie gave Kelly the keys to the kingdom. In the second installment of a retrospective on the wild, unpredictable Chip Kelly era, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane explains the role that a power grab played in Kelly’s demise and how a recent phone call between Jeff and Kelly helped bring closure to an at-times rocky relationship.

