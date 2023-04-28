unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 6: Beau Knows Football Stories

All-pros are important. But every good football team needs a couple colorful characters, too. For the 2017 Eagles Super Bowl champs, Beau Allen was one of those guys.

All-pros are important. But every good football team needs a couple colorful characters, too. These are the players who know when and how to set the right mood in the locker room and keep things light. For the 2017 Philadelphia Eagles that went on to win Super Bowl 52, Beau Allen was one of those guys. Beau was a solid defensive lineman who filled an important role. He also came to appreciate the funny, absurd, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences that a career in professional football offers. From tales of Tebowmania to make-shift parade-route restrooms, Beau shares some of his favorite (and infamous) memories of playing in Philly with Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane.

Follow Jeff McLane on Twitter. You can also read his work at Inquirer.com.

unCovering the Birds sponsored by Wawa is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.

New episodes are released every Friday.