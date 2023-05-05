unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 7: The “Assassin” | Jason Babin

Jason Babin was a hell-raiser. On and off the field. It’s a quality that made him both a crippling force on the Philadelphia Eagles’ defensive line, and, at times, a combative presence inside the team’s locker room. His skillset was tailor made for a specific style of play, and his personality was a perfect fit for Jim Washburn, the assistant who coached him. But back in 2012, the duo wound up in a controversial culture clash with Andy Reid. If Babin was so good, what made his exit from Philadelphia so ugly? And how did he, Washburn, and the Wide-9 scheme ultimately play a role in Andy Reid’s undoing? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane revisits one of the most tumultuous periods in recent Eagles history.

