unCovering the Birds with Jeff McLane, Episode 9: Face of the Franchise

Finding a franchise quarterback is a challenge that all NFL teams obsess over, and the Eagles are no exception. After whiffing on Carson Wentz’s contract extension in 2019, owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman think they’ve found their guy in Jalen Hurts.

There’s nothing harder to find in professional sports than a franchise quarterback. It’s a pursuit that all 32 NFL teams obsess over. The Eagles, though, are convinced that for the second time in less than a decade, they’ve got their guy, and are willing to pay a hefty price to keep him around for the long term. But after whiffing on Carson Wentz’s contract extension in 2019, why is the Eagles’ brain trust of owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman convinced that this time, in Jalen Hurts, they’ve got it right? What makes them believe Hurts is capable of living up to the massive expectations of his new megadeal, and delivering the city another Super Bowl title? Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane pulls back the curtain on Hurts’ rapid ascent, and the questions the 24-year old faces as he moves forward in his career.

Follow Jeff McLane on Twitter. You can also read his work at Inquirer.com. ‘Embracing the Legacy,’ his feature on Jalen Hurts continuing the Eagles’ Black quarterback pedigree, can be found here.

unCovering the Birds sponsored by Wawa is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.

New episodes are released every Friday.