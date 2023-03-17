Coming soon: ‘unCovering the Birds,’ an Eagles podcast hosted by Jeff McLane

The Inquirer is debuting a new podcast, unCovering the Birds, hosted by Eagles beat writer Jeff McLane, beginning with the first episode March 24.

“Fans always ask me if I’m actually a fan of the Eagles. I say no, I’m a fan of good stories,” McLane says in the show’s trailer.

And that’s what to expect in every episode — new stories, fresh stories, maybe stories you think you know but there’s more to the picture that only someone who’s been on the inside for the past 15 years can tell you.

