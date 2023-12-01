unCovering the Birds, Season 2 Episode 5: Adapt or Die

In this episode, McLane evaluates the debut season of Eagles’ first-year offensive coordinator Brian Johnson

Throughout Brian Johnson's formative football life, he's always been a step ahead of the curve - both as a player and a coach. Now, in his first season as offensive coordinator for the Philadelphia Eagles, things don't seem to be coming to him quite as quickly. But has all the criticism directed at him this year been fair, or is he just an easy scapegoat? With the 2023 season entering the home stretch, and the Eagles looming as a Super Bowl favorite, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane evaluates Brian Johnson's debut season as an NFL offensive coordinator, and examines the high stakes surrounding his influence on the team's success. unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. New episodes drop every three weeks during the 2023 season.

