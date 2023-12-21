unCovering the Birds, Season 2, Episode 6: Misery

It’s 12 hours after the Philadelphia Eagles’ latest loss, their third in a row. A promising start to the season is now a distant honeymoon, a repeat run to the Super Bowl couldn’t feel further away. It’s time to turn on the mic, and get to the bottom of what’s wrong with the Eagles. Before leaving Seattle, the scene of the latest defeat, Philadelphia Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane turns to his insider sources and analysis to examine four big picture problems with the team. Do the Eagles have what it takes to turn things around the final three games of the regular season, and halt their current spiral towards unfulfilled expectations? Or, was this team destined to disappoint from the start?

Follow Jeff McLane on X.

