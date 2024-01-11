unCovering the Birds, Season 2, Episode 7: Nick

With head coach Nick Sirianni’s choices under a microscope ahead of a critical Wild Card matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, McLane uncovers the season’s turmoil and owner Jeffrey Lurie’s concerns.

Welp. This certainly isn’t how the Eagles drew it up. When was the last time you can remember a team that clinched a postseason berth so early heading into the playoffs engulfed in so much turmoil? Such is the Eagles’ lot after losing five of their last six games in the regular season, including back-to-back clunkers to the lowly Arizona Cardinals and New York Giants. You can blame the coordinators, you can point fingers at the franchise quarterback, but in many ways, this collapse lies at the feet of the head coach. All of a sudden, has the Eagles’ Wild Card round match-up with the Tampa Buccaneers become a referendum for Nick Sirianni’s job? As the Eagles get set to defend their NFC title and scrutiny surrounding Sirianni soars, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Jeff McLane shares what he’s hearing about where Sirianni went wrong this season, and what’s been on the mind of team owner Jeffrey Lurie.

Also, a humble grovel:

