unCovering the Birds, Season 2, Episode 8: Nick Sirianni Stays. What’s Next?

Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane checks in with an update about what he’s been hearing as the Eagles’ enter a critical early stage of the offseason.

It took more than a week after a disastrous end to the season for the Eagles to finally signal their plan, but Nick Sirianni is coming back for a fourth year as the team’s head coach. Whether he can clean up the mess from the Eagles’ 1-6 finish will likely determine his staying power beyond 2024, if he even lasts that long. Why would the Eagles spare Sirianni his job? What direction will he head in now that all of his top assistants have been let go? Philadelphia Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane checks in with an update about what he’s been hearing as the Eagles’ enter a critical early stage of the offseason.

