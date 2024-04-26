unCovering the Birds, Season 3, Episode 3: Need in a Haystack

Reed Blankenship could feel it - the tingling, the puncture. He couldn’t bring himself to look, but he knew it wasn’t good, and immediately called out for help. For a perpetually persistent, hard-working kid from northern Alabama farm country, Blankenship was confronted with a major hurdle. In the months ahead, it would only get more daunting. Suddenly, he wasn’t so sure whether the dream he always envisioned for himself was possible to attain. Fast forward a few years later, and Blankenship, who went undrafted in 2022, has staked his claim on a pivotal role in the Philadelphia Eagles’ defense. What helped Blankenship overcome adversity? Which factors in his life shaped his character? How did the 25-year old go from undrafted rookie free agent to starting safety? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane profiles an emerging member of the team’s roster.

