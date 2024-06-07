unCovering the Birds, Season 3, Episode 7: Pain

From cannabis to dietary changes, Inquirer beat reporter Jeff McLane investigates how these retired Eagles cope with pain as they transition deeper into the next phase of their lives.

Todd Herremans and Brent Celek were more than just teammates. They were friends and later business partners. As the two former Philadelphia Eagles get farther away from their playing days, they’ve found similar and different ways to heal from the physical and mental scarring a violent and punishing sport left behind. From cannabis to dietary changes, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane investigates how these retired Eagles cope with pain as they transition deeper into the next phase of their lives.

