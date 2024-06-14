unCovering the Birds, Season 3, Episode 8: unCovering Minicamp

In the Season 3 finale of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane explores the relationship between Eagles QB Jalen Hurts and coach Nick Sirianni.

Evidence of a disconnect, or perhaps a difference in perspective resulting from changing dynamics? For Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni, the answer wasn’t clear after the Philadelphia Eagles’ quarterback and head coach sounded like they were on separate pages when asked about how much of the team’s offense will be new heading into the 2024 season. What’s really happening? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane dives into this question and other important subplots heard about and observed during spring workouts on the Season Three finale of unCovering the Birds. Learn more about the Eagles’ new coordinators, emerging leaders, and key position battles as training camp looms around the corner.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts.