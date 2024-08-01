unCovering the Birds, Season 4, Episode 1: Training camp, Week 1

In this week’s episode, Jeff McLane provides a stock report on players who are trending up and those who need to step up.

The first week of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it’s time for an early stock report. Who’s trending up? Who’s not? What key storylines are starting to take shape? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane has been embedded at the NovaCare Complex, and checks in from team headquarters with his initial impressions of a group eager to embrace a clean slate following a stinging finish to last season.

Plus, on the cusp of receiving his profession’s highest honor, legendary Eagles radio play-by-play broadcaster Merrill Reese talks with Jeff about a journey that has taken him from doing live M&M television commercials as a kid to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where he’ll be inducted this weekend.

