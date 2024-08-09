unCovering the Birds, Season 4, Episode 2: Training Camp, Week 2

In this week’s episode Jeff McLane delivers an in-depth analysis of Gardner-Johnson’s unfiltered press conference at training camp and explores what drives this veteran safety.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is back with the Philadelphia Eagles, and has brought the big chip on his shoulder with him. That much was clear during his unfiltered first press conference of training camp. What makes the veteran safety tick? How did a second stint with the team that let him walk after making a run to the Super Bowl come together? Why is his signing so crucial to the Eagles’ fortunes this year? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane examines Gardner-Johnson’s place on the roster, as well as DeVonta Smith’s stellar camp, on his latest dispatch from the NovaCare Complex.

Plus, Jeff goes one-on-one with starting guard Jordan Mailata, discussing everything from the hardest songs for Mailata to sing, to how he’s moving on from Jason Kelce’s retirement.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout 2024 training camp, and publishing weekly beginning with the start of the regular season.