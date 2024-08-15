unCovering the Birds, Season 4, Episode 3: Training Camp, Week 3

In this week’s episode, Jeff McLane shares firsthand observations from the joint sessions, insights into how the Eagles are adapting, and which players are making the most of their opportunities.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat up mostly on themselves the first two weeks of training camp. Now comes a new challenge - joint practice on the road with the New England Patriots ahead of the teams’ preseason matchup against each other. For the Eagles, the scenery isn’t the only change in the third week of the preseason. The stakes are ramping up too, as opportunities for players to win jobs are running out. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane traveled to Foxboro, MA to watch the joint practice sessions, and shares his observations. Plus, in this week’s “Pick Six” segment, tight end Dallas Goedert talks about injuries, facial hair, and his affinity for… unicycling.

Follow Jeff McLane on X. You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes throughout 2024 training camp, and publishing weekly beginning with the start of the regular season.