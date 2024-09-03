unCovering the Birds, Season 4, Episode 4: A tamer Sirianni?

In this week’s episode, Jeff McLane discusses head coach Nick Sirianni’s journey following last season’s collapse and whether his sideline passion has evolved.

Nick Sirianni survived the Eagles’ disastrous collapse last season - barely. At the heart of the criticism surrounding the fourth-year head coach was a sideline temperament that, at times, crossed the line from passionate to problematic. Did he suffer from a lack of composure? Were his antics undermining how the team was treated by referees? Was his enthusiasm endearing to players, or viewed as childish? As the Eagles get set to start anew in 2024, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane asks Sirianni whether he’s changed, and investigates whether other members of the organization have noticed.

Plus, ahead of the Eagles’ historic regular season opener in Sao Paulo, Jeff talks with Jake Stoutland, son of the team’s longtime offensive line coach, about how football and Brazil are intertwined in his life.

You can read his work at Inquirer.com.

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. New for this season, look for fresh episodes to drop weekly in the days following every Eagles’ game.