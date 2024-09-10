unCovering: Week 1 vs Packers

This week, Jeff McLane breaks down the game’s standout moments, including Saquon Barkley’s impressive debut and the revitalized offensive line, while also highlighting areas the Eagles need to improve to strengthen their Super Bowl bid.

The Eagles went to Brazil and came back with what they were looking for - a win to open the 2024 season. From Saquon Barkley’s breakout debut to a sturdy showing by the revamped offensive line, there were some encouraging signs from the 34-29 victory over the Green Bay Packers. But there was also cause for concern, issues the Eagles will have to address if they want to become a Super Bowl contender. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane gives his “good” and “bad” report from Week 1, and shares what he’s been hearing about new personnel rumblings.

Plus, hear from Eagles starting tight end Dallas Goedert as he joins Jeff for a “Pick Six” question-and-answer segment.

