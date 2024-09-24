unCovering the Birds: Week 3 vs. Saints

Listen as Jeff McLane takes you on a tour around the victorious winners’ locker room at the Superdome through interviews with several key contributors.

The Philadelphia Eagles were angry. And on the heels of a painful loss in their home opener, they played like it. From the dominance of the defensive line, to Jalen Hurts’ poised, game-winning drive with time running out, the Eagles notched a resilient Week 3 win in New Orleans. Listen as The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane takes you on a tour around the victorious winners’ locker room at the Superdome through interviews with several key contributors.

Plus, details on how and why Hurts, now in his fifth season, might finally be finding his leadership voice, and a new Pick Six interview with emerging linebacker Nakobe Dean.

00:00 Jeff chats with C.J. Gardner-Johnson

06:41 Jalen Carter tells Jeff why he thinks his performance vs. Saints was still “trash”

09:48 Jordan Davis explains why the Eagles played angry

13:07 Jalen Hurts and signs of stronger leadership

20:30 ‘Pick Six’ with Nakobe Dean

29:40 Nick Sirianni’s fourth-down decisions under the microscope

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. New for this season, look for fresh episodes to drop weekly in the days following every Eagles’ game.