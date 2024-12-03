unCovering the Birds: Week 13 vs. Ravens

Jeff McLane explores Vic Fangio’s transformative impact on the Philadelphia Eagles defense, now one of the top units in the NFL as they head into the final stretch of the 2024 regular season.

He was much-hyped, and has much delivered. With five games to go in the 2024 regular season, Vic Fangio has the Philadelphia Eagles defense on pace to finish as one of the top statistical units in the NFL - an incredible ascent for a group that ranked towards the bottom of the league last year. Fangio’s fingerprints can be seen all over the place, from scheme to execution, and player development as well. What are the secrets to his success and, in turn, the success of the Eagles’ defense? The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane zooms in on the old-school, veteran coordinator, and explains why Fangio has not only been a perfect fit, but a driving force behind the Eagles’ postseason push.

Plus, in a new “Pick Six” segment, get to know right guard Mekhi Becton, whose become quite adept at figuring things out, whether he’s on the football field, building bricks, or in the kitchen.

00:00 How Vic Fangio turned the Eagles defense around

19:20 “Pick Six” with Mekhi Becton

26:17 Outsiders are talking Super Bowl; what about inside the Eagles’ locker room?

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes each week during the regular season.