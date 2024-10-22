unCovering the Birds: Week 7 vs. Giants

Check out the latest episode of unCovering the Birds, where Saquon Barkley’s triumphant return to MetLife Stadium takes center stage, along with a breakdown of the Eagles’ strategic plays against the Giants.

Saquon Barkley was a stud, the defense was dominant, and all seems well in Eagles Land, at least for now, following a blowout win over the New York Giants. But beyond the breakout runs and bevy of sacks, there were other noteworthy developments from the victory - some encouraging, others indicators of just how much more work the Eagles have to do as they near the halfway point of the season. The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane takes a look at the coaches’ tape, and zeroes in on areas where quarterback Jalen Hurts still needs to improve.

Plus, ahead of a potential matchup with Cincinnati Bengals star receiver Ja’Marr Chase, rookie cornerback Quinyon Mitchell joins Jeff for this week’s “Pick Six” segment. They talk about nicknames, family, and favorite movies.

00:00 Jalen Hurts film study

12:01 Where’s Jordan Davis?

17:00 “Pick Six” with Quinyon Mitchell

24:11 Vindication for Nick Sirianni

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes each week during the regular season.