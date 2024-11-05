unCovering the Birds: Week 9 vs. Jaguars

In episode 8 of unCovering the Birds, Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane breaks down the key stats and standout plays, including Barkley’s jaw-dropping reverse hurdle against the Jaguars.

Four games into the season, the Eagles’ offense was stuck. With the team on its bye week, key members of the offensive line felt it was time to speak up. So they went to their head coach and offensive coordinator with feedback. It was straightforward and to the point. “We’ve got Saquon ‘F***ing’ Barkley. Let’s give him the f***ing ball.” Message received. Since then, the Eagles haven’t lost, climbing their way to the top of the NFC. But for as much as the players deserve props for pushing a run-first attack, so too does Nick Sirianni for implementing it. Given the Eagles’ steady improvement during the season, The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wonders if there’s more Sirianni should be getting credit for…

Plus, in this week’s “Pick Six,” Jeff catches up with tight end Grant Calcaterra, who grew up a triplet, briefly retired from football, only to later find his way back and break through to the NFL.

Jeff also reexamines some of Sirianni’s crucial decisions against the Jaguars, and, despite the decisions not working out, explains why we shouldn’t have been surprised by Sirianni’s aggressive approach.

00:00 “Give him the f****ing ball”

13:05 Don’t blame Sirianni for being aggressive

17:37 “Pick Six” with Grant Calcaterra

25:33 It’s Cowboys Week!

unCovering the Birds is a production of The Philadelphia Inquirer and KYW Newsradio Original Podcasts. Look for new episodes each week during the regular season.